Tame Impala Offshoot Pond Debuts Video from Debut Album

By Robyn Collins

Tame Impala offshoot band, Pond, just announced their new album, The Weather. The Kevin Parker-produced follow-up to the band’s last record Man It Feels Like Space Again drops May 5 via Marathon Artists.

The band features Tame Impala member Jay Watson and former member Nicholas Allbrook. They previously shared the new songs “30000 MEGATONS,” and “Sweep Me Off My Feet.” And now they’re debuting the video for the latter.

Related: Lady Gaga Praises Tame Impala ‘Genius’ Kevin Parker

Allbrook explained what to expect from the record. “It’s a concept album, not completely about Perth, but focusing on all the weird contradictory things that make up a lot of colonial cities around the world,” he said in a press release. “Laying out all the dark things underneath the shimmering exterior of cranes, development, money and white privilege. It’s not our place, but it is our place. British, but Australian, but not REAL Australian. On the edge of the world with a hell of a lot of fucked things defining our little city, still we try and live a wholesome respectful life, while being inherently disrespectful. At the end of all this confusion in our weird little white antipodean world, there’s the beach, purity and nature that brings us all together.”

The Weather tracklist: