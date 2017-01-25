Slayer Under Fire for Donald Trump Photo, Pence Comments

January 25, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Slayer, tom araya

By Amanda Wicks

Slayer has been critical of fans and followers who took issue with the altered Instagram photo bassist Tom Araya posted on January 20th. In the photo, it looks as though Donald Trump is posing with the band and throwing up horns.

The photo was reportedly removed after Araya first posted it for Trump’s inauguration, but he reposted it yesterday (January 24th) and slammed anyone too sensitive to take a joke.

“Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 cause I thought it was funny,” he wrote. “I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes … But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president … woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … can some one please explain why…?”

Araya defined “snowflakes” in a later comment as, “An overly sensitive person incapable of dealing with any opinions that deal with their own.”

And he didn’t end there. He continued to spar with some users in the comments section. Stereogum‘s Michael Nelson captured a screenshot of one particularly offensive comment where Araya told user @zogar77 that Mike Pence turns fruits into vegetables, referring to gay conversion therapy which the vice president has been accused of supporting. The user responded, “I happen to be gay @slayerbandofficial so f— you and your fruits to vegetables comment. Go crawl up Pence’s arse.”

