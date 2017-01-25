Sam Hunt Shares 2017 Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Country star Sam Hunt might be coming to a city near you. He’s got a show coming up in Houston on February 2 with the Chainsmokers and a couple rodeo gigs lined up. Then Hunt will spend most of the summer touring with Maren Morris and Chris Janson.

Hunt has created his own space in the country music scene with his fresh version of the talk-singing swag of some of the old country classics.

Bringing his R&B flow and vibey production to the radio has opened up a whole new audience of listeners to country music.

Hunt’s summer tour opens June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nothing is scheduled for August, but Hunt will resume his tour in September with three more dates. The last scheduled show is September 16 in Washington, Virginia.

Here are the confirmed tour dates for Sam Hunt:

Feb. 2 – Houston, TX

Feb. 11 – San Antonio, TX

Mar. 13 – Houston, TX

June 1 – Cleveland, OH (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 2 – Indianapolis, IN (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 3 – Rock the South, Cullman, AL

June 9, 11 – Taste of Country Festival, Hunter, NY

June 15 – Toronto, Canada (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 16 – Detroit, MI (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 17 – Philadelphia, PA (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 23 – Gilford, NH (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 24 – Hartford, CT (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

June 25 – Holmdel, NJ (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 9 – Cincinnati, OH

July 13 – Alpharetta, GA (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 14 – Tampa, FL (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 21 – Bangor, ME (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 23 – Canandaigua, NY (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 25 – West Palm Beach, FL (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 27 – Virginia Beach, VA (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

July 29 – Charlotte, NC (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

Sept 2 – Lexington, KY

Sept. 15 – Camden, PA (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)

Sept. 16 – Washington, VA (with Maren Morris and Chris Janson)