Kaylee Defer on Motherhood

By Radio.com Staff

Being a mother has given former Gossip Girl star Kaylee Defer some personal perspective.

“I think an essential part of living a healthy lifestyle is being able to escape,” says Defer.

Motherhood has made her even more aware of the need to get some time for herself. “I think every mom is guilty of not relaxing and taking time for themselves. Before, I was working thirteen hour days on Gossip Girl in Manhattan, and now my day in L.A. as a mom, is all about ‘get up and go’…getting my kid out the door and ready for school. Total chaos! And my husband, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, is on the road all the time.”

“The Palm Springs area Is the ultimate escape,” she notes. “I think one of the best things about Greater Palm Springs is the chill culture. It’s just the place you go to relax. I think an essential part of living a healthy lifestyle is doing things that make you feel good. And a big part of that is being able to escape and come to places like this. “