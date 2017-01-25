Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Preview ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are teasing their music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

Both artists tweeted a short preview of the clip this afternoon, and also let fans know that the full video would be dropping this Friday, January 27th at the stroke of midnight.

The short video finds Zayn stepping out of a car into a rainy evening, Swift writing on a bed, and Malik destroying what appears to be a room service tray.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is part of a star-studded soundtrack to the forthcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

Is it Friday yet?