French Montana and Diddy Drop ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

One day after French Montana and Diddy’s song “Can’t Feel My Face” leaked, the pair have released its official music video.

The video finds the two partying on a private jet after being up way too late living the good life. French wears a white ski mask and drinks red wine, while Diddy keeps his sunglasses on. At one point he removes them and rubs his eyes. “I can’t feel my face,” he sings on the track.

Shot in black and white, the plane moments contrast clips of a live show where everything is in color and going wild. “Cocaine on the table, I wasn’t always able/ I watch these n—– get rich all in these f—in’ fables,” Diddy raps in his verse.

We’re guessing the video wasn’t shot using Delta. French vowed to boycott the airline in December after a flight crew kicked off several passengers heard speaking Arabic.