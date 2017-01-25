UK’s Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp Issue

January 25, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: David Bowie

By Robyn Collins

The UK’s Royal Mail just announced that they will honor late rock icon David Bowie with a set of 10 special stamps.

This year would have been held Bowie’s 70th birthday, and marks 50 years since his first album release. The event is significant because it’s the first time Royal mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.

Related: David Bowie’s ‘Low’: His Masterpiece Turns 40

The only other music artists to have been honored with a dedicated stamp issue are groups; The Beatles (2010) and Pink Floyd (2015).

Six of the stamps will boast featured album covers: Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and ★.

Four additional stamps will feature the likeness of Bowie performing live on tours across four different decades: The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1973; The Stage Tour, 1978; The Serious Moonlight Tour, 1983; and A Reality Tour, 2004.

El servicio de correos británico honra el héroe pop #DavidBowie #RoyalMail #stamps #pop #rock #duqueblanco

A photo posted by Javier Becerra (@javier.becerra80) on

Other items include:
Presentation Pack
First Day Cover – Stamps
First Day Cover – Stamp Sheet
The Berlin Years Souvenir Cover
Album Art Fan Sheet
“Heroes” Framed Stamp and Print

Stamps go on sale March 14 at royalmail.com/davidbowie.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live