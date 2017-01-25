Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Confirmed for Las Vegas Shows

By Hayden Wright

The Hakkasan Group is a leading purveyor of EDM delights to Las Vegas, one of the world’s dance music capitals. The group just announced some big additions to its lineup of Vegas talent: Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd will perform residencies and other engagements throughout 2017.

Related: Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘This Is What You Came For’ Live for First Time

That includes venues like Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand and JEWEL Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino.

In addition, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and other artists from years past have renewed their contracts with Hakkasan.

“We have seen our residents grow and thrive here in Las Vegas and through our expansive roster of talent we are able to provide guests with the most extraordinary entertainment experience possible across all of our venues,” said the group’s vice president of entertainment James Algate.

“With an extremely talented group of long-time residents and new artists on the rise, we believe that this year’s lineup contains an incredibly strong and gifted collection of artists and we look forward to welcoming them to the Hakkasan Group family.”