Ariana Grande Posts Old Pics to Wish Brother Frankie Happy Birthday

By Robyn Collins

Ariana Grande posted some sweet birthday pics for her older brother Frankie Grande to celebrate his 24th birthday (Jan. 24). She went back to the family photo albums to find the aged snapshots.

Her message to her bro: “Happy birthday to a bundle of sparkles and bright, beautiful energy.”

Frankie, a former Big Brother star, is seen smiling and holding Ariana as a baby, kissing her as a toddler, and scaring the neighborhood with her as a little kid. She was the princess, he was the monster.

🎂@frankiejgrande A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:22am PST

happy birthday to a bundle of sparkles and bright, beautiful energy @frankiejgrande I love you A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:21am PST