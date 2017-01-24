Trace Adkins Announces New Album ‘Something’s Going On’

By Amanda Wicks

Trace Adkins announced his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On, today (January 24th). But he didn’t stop there with the intel. He also shared the album’s tracklist, lead single lyric video and his upcoming 2017 tour dates.

“Watered Down” marks the first single off his forthcoming album. “When I first heard ‘Watered Down’ I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say,” Adkins said in a statement. “A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that’s what fueled this song. If you’ve led the kind of life I’ve led, at some point you have to temper your vices.”

Every ticket purchased for Adkins’ 2017 tour will come with a physical copy of Something Going’s On. More information can be found at Adkins’ website. The album drops March 31st.

Check out the tracklist full list of tour dates and “Watered Down” lyric video below.

Something Going’s On track list:

“Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin'” “Jesus And Jones” “Watered Down” “Something’s Going On” “If Only You Were Lonely” “Gonna Make You Miss Me” “I’m Gone” “Country Boy Problems” “Lit” “Still A Soldier” “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains” “Hang”

2017 Tour Dates:

2/4 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios – Mardi Gras Celebration

2/25 – Parker, AZ @ BlueWater Resort Amphitheater

2/23 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

2/24 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

2/25 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/6 – Canton, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

4/7 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort and Casino

4/8 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

4/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House

4/21 – Worcester, MA @ Mechanics Hall

4/22 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

4/23 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre

4/27 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

4/28 – Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall

4/29 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival

5/5 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

5/6 – Hope, AR @ University of Arkansas

5/18 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

5/19 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

5/20 – Renfro Valley, KY @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

5/21 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater

5/27 – Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort

6/30 – Branson, MO @ Welk Resort & Theater

7/1 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

7/20 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

7/21 – Peoria, IL @ CEFCU Center Stage

7/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA

7/5 – Sidney, MT @ Richland County Fair

7/18 – Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fairgrounds