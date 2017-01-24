Pixies Announce 2017 ‘Head Carrier’ Tour

The alt-rock icons are coming to a city near you. January 24, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Pixies

By Hayden Wright

Pixies fans were treated to a fresh album, Head Carrier, last year, and the alt-rock icons will take their record on the road in 2017.

Related: Black Francis on the Pixies Post-Kim Deal

The band announced a 21-stop tour in April and May, starting at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. Along the way, they’ll stop at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta before wrapping up in Brooklyn on May 26.

See the poster for a full list of dates:

