Pixies Announce 2017 ‘Head Carrier’ Tour

By Hayden Wright

Pixies fans were treated to a fresh album, Head Carrier, last year, and the alt-rock icons will take their record on the road in 2017.

The band announced a 21-stop tour in April and May, starting at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. Along the way, they’ll stop at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta before wrapping up in Brooklyn on May 26.

