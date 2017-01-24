Lady Antebellum to Perform at Daytona 500

By Amanda Wicks

Lady Antebellum are ready to rev their collective engines in February. The group announced today (January 24th) that they will perform at the 59th annual Daytona 500.

Lady Antebellum will appear as part of the event’s pre-race concert on February 26th. It marks their third performance with the Daytona 500; they previously played the pre-race concert in 2008 and last year they performed at the inaugural Country 500 Music Festival.

All fans who purchase UNOH Fanzone / Pre-Race access for the Daytona 500 will receive access to the pre-race show and Lady Antebellum’s performance. More information about special ticket packages is available at the Daytona 500’s website.

Besides the Daytona 500 show, Lady Antebellum plan on launching their You Look Good World Tour later this year. They’ll be playing 65 shows across six countries to support their forthcoming sixth album Heart Break. That album arrives June 9th.