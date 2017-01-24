George Harrison’s ‘What Is Life’ Gets a Music Video 46 Years Later

By E.J. Judge

When George Harrison released “What Is Life” from his first solo album post-Beatles — All Things Must Pass — in 1971, it went without an accompanying music video because they still weren’t a thing musicians normally did at the time. It’s now 46 years later and the song finally has one to coincide with the comprehensive George Harrison vinyl collection arriving in February to commemorate what would have been his 74th birthday.

Related: George Harrison’s 74th Birthday Commemorated with Vinyl Releases

“What Is Life” is already and upbeat, feel good song and the new music video is a wonderfully whimsical addition with a dancer moving her way out of her home, through the streets, past a cemetery (frolicking around tombstones never looked so carefree), and finally in the woods where she meets her equally playful dance partner.

Watch the delightfully choreographed video below.