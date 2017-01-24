George Harrison’s ‘What Is Life’ Gets a Music Video 46 Years Later

January 24, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: George Harrison

By E.J. Judge

When George Harrison released “What Is Life” from his first solo album post-Beatles — All Things Must Pass — in 1971, it went without an accompanying music video because they still weren’t a thing musicians normally did at the time. It’s now 46 years later and the song finally has one to coincide with the comprehensive George Harrison vinyl collection arriving in February to commemorate what would have been his 74th birthday.

Related: George Harrison’s 74th Birthday Commemorated with Vinyl Releases

“What Is Life” is already and upbeat, feel good song and the new music video is a wonderfully whimsical addition with a dancer moving her way out of her home, through the streets, past a cemetery (frolicking around tombstones never looked so carefree), and finally in the woods where she meets her equally playful dance partner.

Watch the delightfully choreographed video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live