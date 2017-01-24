Arcade Fire Preview Documentary Concert Film

January 24, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire

By Amanda Wicks

Arcade Fire released a new song benefitting the ACLU last week, and this week they’re back to preview their upcoming documentary and concert film, The Reflektor Tapes/ Live at Earls Court.

Related: Arcade Fire Drop New Track ‘I Give You Power’ Ft. Mavis Staples

The band shared not one but two performances from that project, including “Rebellion (Lies)” and “The Suburbs.” Oscillating between color and black & white shots, “Rebellion (Lies)”  finds Arcade Fire putting all their energy into the performance. Win Butler wears an embellished black and white suit, and dons a painted black mask to give him an aesthetic superhero edge.

The Reflektor Tapes/ Live at Earls Court combines a documentary filmed in 2015 with a concert film shot during a 2014 London performance. The two-disc DVD and Blu-ray will be available January 27th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live