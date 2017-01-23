The Kinks’ Ray Davies Releases ‘Poetry’ with the Jayhawks

By Hayden Wright

The Kinks’ Ray Davies has a new album in the works titled Americana, which explores the contradictions and foundations of the term from a Brit’s perspective. Davies collaborated with the Jayhawks on the first song from the album called “Poetry,” which premiered on NPR this morning.

“I kneel down and say grace for the comforts the world bestows on me,” Davies sings. “And the great corporations providing our every need/ And those big neon signs telling us what to eat/ And every shop window goods are designed to please/ Oh but I ask/ Where is the poetry?”

Americana debuts in full on April 21. Listen to “Poetry” here: