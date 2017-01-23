The Kinks’ Ray Davies Releases ‘Poetry’ with the Jayhawks

Sir Raymond Douglas Davies, CBE, explores American life. January 23, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: jayhawks, Ray Davies

By Hayden Wright

The Kinks’ Ray Davies has a new album in the works titled Americana, which explores the contradictions and foundations of the term from a Brit’s perspective. Davies collaborated with the Jayhawks on the first song from the album called “Poetry,” which premiered on NPR this morning.

Related: Ray Davies Says Kinks Probably Won’t Reunite Due to Dave Davies-Mick Avory Rivalry

“I kneel down and say grace for the comforts the world bestows on me,” Davies sings. “And the great corporations providing our every need/ And those big neon signs telling us what to eat/ And every shop window goods are designed to please/ Oh but I ask/ Where is the poetry?”

Americana debuts in full on April 21. Listen to “Poetry” here:

