The 1975 Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
The 1975 have announced a run of North American tour dates.
The trek begins on April 9th in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 10 am local time.
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
April 9 Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
April 11 Guadalajara, MX @ Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex
April 12 Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex
April 15 Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
April 17 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
April 18 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
April 19 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
April 21 El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
April 22 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
April 23 Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
April 25 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 27 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 30 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
May 1 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 3 Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena
May 5 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
May 6 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 12 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
May 16 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 17 St Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
May 19 Lancaster, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
May 22 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 23 Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
May 25 Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
May 26 Montreal, QC @ Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean Drapeau)
May 26-28 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
May 28 Glens Falls, NY @ Glens Falls Civic Center
May 30 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
May 31 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
June 1 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)
June 3 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
June 2-4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
