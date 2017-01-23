Ted Nugent Weights in on Madonna White House Comments

January 23, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Madonna, Ted Nugent

By Radio.com Staff

Ted Nugent took to social media this weekend with a lengthy post about Planned Parenthood. He also brought up what he perceives to be a double standard when it comes to himself and Madonna.

Related: Ted Nugent Giddy Over Donald Trump’s Surprise Win

“Madonna said something about wanting to blow up the White House,” Nugent wrote on his official Facebook page. “Oh, boy. The braindead lying Alinsky left sic’d the secret service on me for stating my fear of the corrupt Obama government. Bet nobody sics em on old withered Madonna.”

Nugent is referring to a visit he received from the Secret Service after comments about the Obama administration back in 2012. Nugent was cleared after that meeting.

Alinsky is the late community organizer Saul Alinsky, the author of the 1971 book Rules for RadicalsNugent has previously cited Alinsky and his text as the source material for those who disagree with his political views.

Madonna responded to the backlash over her speech, claiming her remarks were taken “wildly out of context.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live