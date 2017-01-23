Ted Nugent Weights in on Madonna White House Comments

By Radio.com Staff

Ted Nugent took to social media this weekend with a lengthy post about Planned Parenthood. He also brought up what he perceives to be a double standard when it comes to himself and Madonna.

“Madonna said something about wanting to blow up the White House,” Nugent wrote on his official Facebook page. “Oh, boy. The braindead lying Alinsky left sic’d the secret service on me for stating my fear of the corrupt Obama government. Bet nobody sics em on old withered Madonna.”

Nugent is referring to a visit he received from the Secret Service after comments about the Obama administration back in 2012. Nugent was cleared after that meeting.

Alinsky is the late community organizer Saul Alinsky, the author of the 1971 book Rules for Radicals. Nugent has previously cited Alinsky and his text as the source material for those who disagree with his political views.

Madonna responded to the backlash over her speech, claiming her remarks were taken “wildly out of context.”