Justin Bieber’s 5 Best Beefs

By Amanda Wicks

Justin Bieber’s brewing beef with The Weeknd over ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez marks the latest in a long line of people who have ended up on his bad side.

While most of Bieber’s beefs don’t last long, there are a few that have stuck in our memory for one reason or another (the cause is usually women). Here are the top five beefs from the Canadian pop star.

An Overeager Fan

While in Europe for his Purpose World Tour in 2016, Bieber allegedly punched a fan in the face when the man reached into his car. The violent reaction followed a series of decisions Bieber announced earlier in the year to put space between himself and his overly eager fans. In addition to suspending “meet-and-greets,” Bieber said he was done taking photos with fans.

Shawn Mendes

This beef was short lived, but in 2015 Bieber appeared to shade Shawn Mendes. When asked if he appreciated his fellow Canadian singer’s music, Bieber could only respond with “Who?” Mendes’ fans thought he was trying to start something, but Bieber later rectified the situation by tweeting about his fandom for Mendes.

Taylor Swift

The beef between Swift and Bieber remains largely unspoken, but Swift has shaded Bieber on more than one occasion. For starters, there’s the grossed out face she made while walking past Selena Gomez giving Bieber a kiss on the cheek backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. Gomez happens to be one of Swift’s best friends and given the way he’s supposedly treated her, it makes sense that Swift would keep him at arm’s length. For his part Justin has also offered some shade back, siding with Kanye West over his infamous “Famous” lyrics.

Orlando Bloom

The beef between Bieber and Bloom allegedly came to blows when they crossed paths in Ibiza in 2014, but the build-up had been a long time coming. Bieber hung out and reportedly got quite close to Bloom’s then-wife Miranda Kerr after a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, and Bloom was later spotted hanging out with Bieber’s ex Gomez.

Gravity

Bieber seems to have a tense relationship with the ability to stand on his own two feet. The singer fell off the stage during his Purpose World Tour stops in Kansas City and Saskatoon, and in 2014 he even took a hard dive on the concrete after skateboarding. If there’s one beef Bieber will carry out for years to come, it’s with that ol’ rascal gravity.