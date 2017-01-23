Interpol Announce ‘Turn On the Bright Lights’ Anniversary Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Interpol will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut studio album Turn On the Bright Lights by playing it in its entirety during a new string of European dates they announced today (January 23rd).

Related: Interpol’s Paul Banks & Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Drop ‘Love + War’ Video

Interpol will kick things off on August 9th in Prague and wrap them up exactly one month later in Madrid. Besides touring, the band is hard at work recording their sixth album, which is due out in 2018.

Tickets for Interpol’s European tour officially go on sale Friday, January 27th with pre-sale tickets available for fans on Wednesday, January 25th. More information is available on Interpol’s website. We can only hope US dates are coming soon.

8/9 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

8/10 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

8/12 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Festival

8/13 – Belgrade, RS @ Belgrade Fortress

8/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

8/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

8/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

8/20 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

8/22 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Music Festival

8/23 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

8/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Open Air Festival

8/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Koncerthuset

8/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

8/30 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

9/1 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

9/3 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

9/5 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

9/9 – Madrid, ES @ DCode Festival

Never miss at tour date from Interpol with Eventful.