Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

“If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore. I’d probably be dead.” January 23, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert, keith urban

By Radio.com Staff

Brantley Gilbert credits Keith Urban with helping him get sober and helping him stay alive.

Related: Brantley Gilbert Preps ‘The Devil Don’t Sleep’

Speaking with The Tennessean Gilbert recounts how Urban’s counsel helped him turn his life around.

“I told him, I don’t think I can do my job. I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being (messed) up,” said Gilbert. “Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn’t be the same, that I wouldn’t be on everyone else’s level.”

Urban, a former addict, apparently confessed to similar fears but told Gilbert that he was a better performer, writer, and person without drugs and alcohol.

“My whole world flipped,” Gilbert said. “At that point, I was like, ‘All right.'”

“If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore. I’d probably be dead.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live