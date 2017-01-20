Wale and Lil Wayne Team Up for ‘Running Back’

By Amanda Wicks

Lil Wayne is gearing up for a series of releases this year, including his long-awaited Tha Carter V, but that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to contribute a verse or two elsewhere. Case in point: Weezy appears on Wale’s newest track “Running Back.”

The upbeat number feels laid back, but that doesn’t mean Lil Wayne has grown complacent. He keeps his eyes on his money. “These b—– want money stacks/Me? I want a hundred stacks/These b—— selling their soul/Well, I want my money back/ She bounce it like jumping jack/ But she got a funny a–/ Look what them booty shorts done to that/ That b—h need her money back,” Weezy raps.

Thanks to the track’s sports-themed title, the two originally performed the track together ESPN’s First Take (via Billboard), but Wale officially made the audio track available today (January 20th). “Running Back” appears on Wale’s forthcoming album S.H.I.N.E. Listen to his latest below.