Rihanna Calls Obama Leaving Office ‘Worst Breakup Ever’

By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna has gone through some bad breakups in the past, but, according to her, the absolute worst occurred when Barack Obama left office as the 44th President of the United States.

Rihanna lovingly paid tribute to Obama on Instagram today (January 20th). She posted a photo from his younger days in which he flashed a “Supreme” t-shirt underneath a button up dress shirt. “Worst breakup ever” she posted.

Of all the ways people have chosen to pay homage to Obama while preparing for Donald Trump to assume office, Rihanna’s really does summarize it best.