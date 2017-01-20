ILoveMakonnen Announces: ‘I’m Gay’

"Now I've told you about my life, maybe you can go live yours." January 20, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: ILoveMakonnen

By Hayden Wright

ILoveMakonnen took to Twitter last night to make a big announcement about his personal life: The rapper and singer shared that he is gay. His coming out message combined humor and encouragement to express what he considers “old news.”

Related: Makonnen Teams Up with Father on “All Black Hummer”

“As a fashion icon, I can’t tell you about everybody else’s closet,” the musician wrote. “I can only tell you about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”

“I’m gay. And now I’ve told you about my life, maybe you can go live yours.”

See the tweets here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live