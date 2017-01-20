Falling In Reverse Drop ‘Loser,’ Song Reinforces Band’s New Direction

"Loser" is further proof that frontman Ronnie Radke is moving farther away from screamo. January 20, 2017 1:16 PM
Falling In Reverse has just dropped a new single on unsuspecting fans. “Loser” serves as further proof that frontman Ronnie Radke is moving farther away from screamo and closer to melodic, almost Angels & Airwaves territory with huge hooks and swelling orchestration. It’s no secret Radke has some serious songwriting chops. The more pop and mass appeal the songs get, the bigger the audiences grow.

“It’s a huge left turn,” Radke told Alt Press early last year. “It sounds like nothing we’ve ever done. Every song is very vibey, There’s more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal. We’re challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part. But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do.”

FIR surprised fans in mid-December with the release of “Coming Home,” the album’s first track; a nearly five-minute track that starts with light piano and grows to an ominous crescendo.

Listen to “Loser” below Coming Home tracklist.

1. “Coming Home”
2. “Broken”
3. “Loser”
4. “F— You and All Your Friends”
5. “I Hate Everyone”
6. “I’m Bad At Life”
7. “Hanging On”
8. “Superhero”
9. “Straight to Hell”
10. “I Don’t Mind”
11. “The Departure”
12. “Right Now” (bonus)
13. “Paparazzi” (bonus)

