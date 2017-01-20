Ed Sheeran Has a Laugh Pinning Face Scar on James Blunt

Someone had a bit too much fun with a sword during a party Ed Sheeran attended last November, and his face ended up getting in the way.

At the time, rumors circulated that Princess Beatrice was to blame. Apparently, she was “knighting” singer James Blunt and accidentally nicked Sheeran with the blade. But now Sheeran is having a bit of fun by pinning it on Blunt himself.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show today (January 20th), Sheeran joked that Blunt cut him because he was “trying to get his pop career back.”

Sheeran’s says he’s still not sure how the story got out. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people, ‘Uh, I fell’ and then suddenly it came out,” he said, quickly correcting himself by adding, “…the alleged story.”

Watch the full interview below.

