Artists React to Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President Of The United States today and artists took to social media to react.

The Game took a shot at the new Commander-in-chief, making fun of his hair. Ellie Goulding shared her thoughts about moving forward with compassion. Rihanna, Adele and others took a moment to say goodbye and thank you to President Obama. Diplo, well, he didn’t find his spirit animal.

Check out some of the best posts below.

Old lady furiously clapping w proud face at the airport watching inauguration on a tiny tv is opposite of my spirit animal #sad #strange —

dip (@diplo) January 20, 2017

I love being right. Not just in my own head like an ignorant moron. But factually correct. And I sincerely hope I'm wrong about Donald Trump —

Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 20, 2017

In these times, unite in kindness, deeper understanding, compassion, love, and knowledge. Make sure the truth keeps its meaning. —

Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 20, 2017

you are so cool ❤️💧 https://t.co/95Hc414LMD —

Paramore (@paramore) January 20, 2017

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST