Travis Barker on Blink-182 GRAMMY Nomination, Transplants Cover Album

Although he’s had incredible success as a musician, Travis Barker has just recently earned his first GRAMMY nomination for Blink-182’s latest release, California. “It’s pretty cool. I’ve been a part of the GRAMMYs many times,” he tells KROQ’s Kevin & Bean in a new interview. “Once with Eminem, Drake, and Lil Wayne, once with Chuck D and Tom Morello, and once with Pit Bull and Joe Perry. This felt even more crazy, more insane, it’s actually for the band I play with. It’s taken us forever to get recognized.”

After touring California last year, the band hopped back in the studio for a few weeks with producer John Feldman. “There’s the most insane deluxe album coming. I feel like it’s better than California, if you can imagine that. We got in the studio for two weeks a couple of weeks ago and we wrote thirteen or fourteen songs.”

Barker explained that it’s basically now or never of the band wants their songs to get into the fans’ hands. “We decided if we don’t put them out on this deluxe album I don’t think they’d see the light of day in 2018 because we’ll be working California still for another year. So all these songs will come out on the deluxe album, and it’s just incredible. I mean it when I say I like it better than California. There’s a song called ‘Parking Lot’ that’s a really, really amazing track. There’s a song called ‘Misery’.”

When asked if there were any tracks as good as “Built This Pool,” the goofy 15-second track on California. “There is,” he confirms. “There’s one about pregnancy that’s on there that’s a short song and very charming.”

Barker continued on about the deluxe album. “It’s exciting. It’s coming together. I’m actually going to see D*Face [the artist responsible California‘s cover] while he’s out here and we’re gonna flip it so it’s not the exact same cover. It’s very much like the cover, but we’re going to experiment with some other colorways.”

So, when can fans expect the deluxe version of California? “It’s coming pretty darn quick,” he says.

Barker then switched gears to let fans known that the much rumored Transplants cover album may finally see a release date.

“Between myself, Tim [Armstrong], and [Skinhead] Rob, there is a lot of musical influences, and when we went in to record this covers album it was ‘anything goes.’ You can bring an idea for a cover and we’re gonna record it, no matter what it was.”

“The way it would go down is we had what’s called ‘Transplants Tuesdays’ and we’d show up around 10 or 11am. Someone would present the song and 45 minutes later we’re in the studio recording it. It was very spontaneous.”

The threesome were hard at work on the album in 2015 when Barker was pulled away to focus on Blink-182. Barker shared a Snapchat nearly two years ago showing off a dry erase board with the tracklist. One of the tracks, “Seeing Red,” once thought by fans to be the song by Unwritten Law, turns out to actually be a cover of Minor Threat’s 1981 track. Barker also confirmed “Gratitude” was indeed the Beastie Boys’ classic.

Unfortunately, Barker could not confirm a release date.