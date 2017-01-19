Lady Antebellum Drop ‘You Look Good’ Plot Album and Tour for 2017

lady antebellum

Lady Antebellum have released a new single titled “You Look Good.”

The track is the first cut from the trio’s new album Heart Break which is set to be released on June 9th.

“We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word ‘heartbreak,'” said Hillary Scott in a prepared statement. “It’s all about those personal growths everyone goes through, and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process. I feel like we’ve reemerged stronger than ever, and I can’t wait to share more music!”

Lady A will support their new album with an extensive tour which kicks off on May 26th in Bakersfield, CA. Only the cities have been announced, but venues and dates are expected shortly.

Check out “You Look Good” and the cities for Lady Antebellum’s 2017 tour below.

May 26 — Bakersfield, Calif.
Mountain View, Calif.
Sacramento, Calif.
Albuquerque, N.M.
Phoenix, Ariz.
Los Angeles, Calif.
Chula Vista, Calif.
Charlotte, N.C.
Raleigh, N.C.
Virginia Beach, Va.
Philadelphia, Pa.
Washington D.C.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Detroit, Mich.
Indianapolis, Ind.
New York City
Cleveland, Ohio
Hartford, Conn.
Gilford, N.H.
Jacksonville, Fla.
Tampa, Fla.
West Palm Beach, Fla.
Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Omaha, Neb.
Rogers, Ark.
Darien Center, N.Y.
Holmdel, N.J.
Boston, Mass.
Columbia, Md.
Kansas City, Mo.
St. Louis, Mo.
Chicago, Ill.
Austin, Texas
Houston, Texas
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colo.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Boise, Idaho
Puyallup, Wash.
Portland, Ore.
Atlanta, Ga.
Nashville, Tenn.

 

