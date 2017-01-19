Judah & The Lion Taken Aback by the Success of ‘Take It All Back’

By Jay Tilles

When Judah Akers and his bandmates in Judah & The Lion wrote “Take It All Back” nearly three years ago, they didn’t set out to create a carefully crafted anthem that would have audiences parroting lyrics back at at a volume that practically drowned out the band. No, as the lead singer of folk rock’s latest breakout band tells it, the song was an unexpected gift from their banjo player, Nate Zuercher.

Even among the crop of folk-rock bands, Judah & The Lion stand out: their passion for a wide variety of music led them to explore the intersection of folk and hip-hop, an intoxicating fusion woven throughout their new album, Folk Hop N’ Roll. If you’re thinking that the two genres don’t typically cross paths, you’d be right. And that’s just what makes this Nashville band so special.

To be sure, folk-inspired acts like Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers kicked the door wide open for frontman Judah Akers and Co. to plow right through with their own musical hybrid. But it’s not just the lyrics, melody or instrumentation that led foursome to top of the Alternative Radio charts or the plum opening spot on Twenty One Pilots’ current arena tour. It’s that they’ve managed to fuse everything that works today in popular music.

Akers phoned Radio.com just before they set out on the biggest tour of their career, so far.

~

What’s the genesis of “Take It All Back?” Where and when was it written?

That’s actually kind of funny. It’s the only song on the record that was written two or three years before. We were rehearsing for our first-ever headlining tour off of our first record called Kids These Days, and we were in this shed—it’s like this trailer that we used to rent out and rehearse in—it looks like what you’d imagine a high school band in a garage would play in… really loud, kind of obnoxious. We were playing through a song and all of a sudden Nate, our banjo player, starts playing this banjo line on top of this other song we were rehearsing for the tour and I was like, “Wait, wait, wait! Stop. What is that?” It was one of those moments where I thought the banjo line was kind of catchy and special so we literally stopped and got our drummer who started playing a hip hop beat to this banjo line. And, I think I’d written the song in like three minutes after that. It was one of those songs that come together quick and as a songwriter—one of those songs that you almost get mad at because they come so easy—because all the other ones don’t. [editor’s note: Ackers is discussing “Take It All Back 1.0.” Version 2—the version that has been getting radio play—was recorded later.]

So, we were playing “Take It All Back” a year-and-a-half before it even came out. So a lot of our fans were already kind of asking for it and were a little mad: “Why isn’t this song out? I love this song and I can’t find it anywhere!” You know, the other songs on the record are not in any way like that one. So it’s kinda funny how “Take It All Back” ended up being the starter for us in radio.

Does it feel odd to you that your “new” breakout song is almost three years old?

It is kinda funny that we’ve been playing it for so long but it think that’s why we think it’s so special. I can honestly say I don’t get tired of playing it. ‘Cause the song wasn’t written with us thinking about radio play or marketability. It was really written for our live shows. The lyrics and the verses are kind of simple and talking about the banjo. Some people might even think that’s kind of cheesy but at the time we were just like, this is cool for our live show because it really kind of accents who we are as a live band with the hip-hop, the mandolin and the banjo. As a songwriter, my main goal is to get people singing along, like it’s their own song.

The new album may be a little more diverse than fans of “Take It All Back” may be prepared for.

For us it was a little scary to come out with music like we did on this record—scary in a good way. In a lot ways it’s been an amazing honor that people have received it so well. People are definitely reacting to it.

You’ve had a lot of success since you wrote the lyrics to “Take It All Back.” You sung about someday having a wife and a nice car with a big diamond ring. With this newly found success, could you actually live up to the lyrics and give it all back? Brian [Macdonald], your mandolin player said he’d give it all back for family, friends and ice cream.

As a young band you focus on the job at hand, making music. But eventually you question your purpose. Is it to make more fans, more followers and sell more records? Because, if that’s the case, then you’re probably never going to be a happy person. So, for us, it’s redefining why we’re doing this and why we started the band in the first place and that’s to evoke happiness and be somebody’s special moment.

Having said that, I would say a cookies and cream milkshake would be something that I’d give it back for.

Stepping back and watching the video for “Take It All Back,” which is like a mini concert film, does it give you pause to see all those concerts you’ve played and the lives you’ve touched?

Yeah, honestly, I think every once in a while you just have to step back and look at what you’ve done because if you’re always caught in the moment—I don’t mean to sound like a motivational speaker—but I think for me, sometimes I get lost in what we’re doing at the time and not really stepping back and saying, “Oh my gosh. Look at all these people who are singing this song so passionately.” And I think that video was one of those moments for me because it had documented a lot of those shows we did in the fall and some of the festivals that we had played. To look back, with the song being number one at alternative radio and getting to play things like Conan O’Brien, and getting to go on tour with Twenty One Pilots, dreams are actually coming true like the song says. You know, I don’t know why this is all happening. But it is. And it’s a true honor.

How did you react when you got the news that you’d be going on tour with Twenty One Pilots and playing huge arenas all across the country?

We were about to go on stage on one of our shows and our manager and booking agent called and we were like, “This is the best!” Honestly, there was no way to play it cool. We were like, “What the heck? How is this happening? I cannot believe they actually like our music.” And, I cannot believe we’re about to go play thirty-four arena dates with them all around the country.

This is such a journey. Obviously we have a lot to learn and hopefully we can learn a lot from Tyler [Joseph] and Josh [Dun]. We very much respect them and what they’re doing and hopefully Judah & The Lion will add to the show in a way that only we can.

~

Judah & The Lion will continues their US tour beyond the 34 dates with Twenty One Pilots, headlining the second leg with Kaleo as openers.

