Download Ringo Starr’s Latest Peace Song for Free

By Hayden Wright

Ringo Starr’s song “Now the Time Has Come” was recorded in conjunction with the International Day of Peace and released in September. Tomorrow (not coincidentally, the date of Donald Trump’s inauguration) the song will become available for free download.

The song was written by Starr and produced by Bruce Sugar. So far, we’ve heard two versions: The first is a collaboration with Richard Page, Colin Hay and Billy Valentine, while the other features Fonseca. In the spirit of the International Day of Peace, the song aims to celebrate “commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples,” Starr said in a statement.

The lyrics—about coming together and working toward common goals—are an uplifting tonic for uncertain political times and include the lines, “Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on.”

Listen to the song below then download “Now the Time Has Come” beginning Friday, January 20.