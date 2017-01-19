Chrisette Michele Posts Open Letter Regarding Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff

Yesterday it was revealed that Chrisette Michele would perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Today the singer shared an open letter titled “We Can’t Be Present If We’re Silent,” ostensibly addressing her decision.

Related: Questlove Will Pay Chrisette Michele Not to Perform at Trump Inauguration

“My heart is broken for our country,” she begins “for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us.”

“I am willing to be a bridge,” she continued later in the post. “I don’t mind “These Stones,” if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here.”

See Chrisette’s full statement below.