Chrisette Michele Posts Open Letter Regarding Trump Inauguration

Yesterday it was revealed that Chrisette Michele would perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration.
Today the singer shared an open letter titled “We Can’t Be Present If We’re Silent,” ostensibly addressing her decision.
See Chrisette’s full statement below.
"My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don't mind "These Stones", if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,". I am here, representing you, because this is what matters." - Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius We Can't Be Present If We're Silent | LINK IN BIO