Billie Joe Armstrong’s Youngest Son, Jakob Danger, Releases 3 Songs

By Radio.com Staff

Billie Joe Armstrong’s family proves the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Armstrong’s oldest son Joey has been touring his band SWMRS for a few years now and his youngest son, Jakob, has until now has only participated in performances with his family. Performing as Jakob Danger, the 18 year-old Armstrong has quietly released three new tracks.

Titled “Start,” the first of the three tracks is a slow, raw rock track with droning vocals. The introspective “H3LP” feels as though it could have been recorded in the early 90s, while “BLEU” offers a chorus worthy of a sing-along. Some of the magic lies within the dirty recording of the songs… as if recorded on a cassette shoved in a boom box.

Jakob Danger and his band toured the Pacific Northwest last summer. Here’s to hoping he’ll head out on a wider tour soon.

Take a listen to his newly released tracks below.