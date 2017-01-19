Big Sean Drops New Track ‘Halfway Off The Balcony’

By Radio.com Staff

Big Sean has released a new single titled “Halfway Off The Balcony.”

Related: Big Sean Shares Dance-Happy ‘Moves’ Video

“I’m hanging halfway off the balcony,” the track beings “over thinking cause my job is way more than a salary, everything around me go like I just practice alchemy, I realize when it comes to girls that chemistry means way more than anatomy.”

The cut is the latest track from Sean’s new album I Decided. which drops on February 3rd.

Check out “Halfway Off The Balcony” below.