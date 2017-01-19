Big Sean Drops New Track ‘Halfway Off The Balcony’

January 19, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean

By Radio.com Staff

Big Sean has released a new single titled “Halfway Off The Balcony.”

Related: Big Sean Shares Dance-Happy ‘Moves’ Video

“I’m hanging halfway off the balcony,” the track beings “over thinking cause my job is way more than a salary, everything around me go like I just practice alchemy, I realize when it comes to girls that chemistry means way more than anatomy.”

The cut is the latest track from Sean’s new album I Decided. which drops on February 3rd.

Check out “Halfway Off The Balcony” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live