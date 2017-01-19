Arcade Fire Drop New Track ‘I Give You Power’ Ft. Mavis Staples

By Radio.com Staff

Arcade Fire have released a new track titled “I Give You Power,” featuring R&B legend, Mavis Staples.

The chant-like track repeats the mantra: “I give you power, over me, I give you power, but I gotta be free, I give you power, but now I say, I give you power, I can take it away.”

“It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other. Love, Mavis Staples and Arcade Fire,” the band tweeted. “All proceeds go to @ACLU.”

