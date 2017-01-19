3 Doors Down Manager Explains Decision to Play Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff

3 Doors Down will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Vice New Zealand caught up with the band’s business manager Angus Vail who explained the decision.

“They are good Mississippi and Alabama boys,” said Vail. “They come from conservative families. You know, they’re really good guys, but they have very different political beliefs. Because they played both Bush’s inaugurations, they’ve obviously been on the conservative radar.”

When asked about the band’s political beliefs Vail said that “3 Doors have that God, guns, and country black-and-white sort of viewpoint, and they spend a lot of time going to Iraq, doing service, playing for the troops. They believe it and that’s just the way they see America. It’s pretty hard to argue with. You say, ‘What about the nuances, what about the grey areas?’ and they say, ‘No, no, God, guns, America is the greatest country on earth.’ They stick to that viewpoint.”

TMZ caught up with 3 Doors Down’s frontman Brad Arnold who spoke briefly saying “We love America man. This is gonna be a great experience. It’s a great honor to be here and we’re proud to be here.”