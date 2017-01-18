Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars

By Amanda Wicks

Thirty Seconds to Mars have had so much fun with their summer camp festival, Camp Mars, they’re back for a third year in a row.

Related: Thirty Seconds to Mars Premiere ‘CAMP MARS: The Concert Film’: Watch

Camp Mars will be held August 12-14. Besides two performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, festivalgoers can engage in many activities like yoga, hiking, drum circle, archery and meditation.

“When last year’s Camp sold out in just over a day we were blown away and humbled,” Jared Leto said in a statement. “And to be doing this for a third year in a row is an absolute dream. We not only get to share our music, great food and tons of fun with people we love – but it also takes place in one of our favorite places on the planet, the beautiful mountains of sunny Malibu, California.”

The band released a half-documentary/half-concert film last year detailing all the fun they and attendees have had since the event debuted in 2015.

2017 ticket packages go on sale February 1st and can be purchased through Adventures in Wonderland.