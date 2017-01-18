Soundgarden to Release Remixed and Expanded ‘Ultramega OK’

By Amanda Wicks

Soundgarden’s 1988 debut studio album Ultramega OK never sat well with the band. Something about the final mix didn’t sound right, and while they intended to remix it for future pressings they never got around to it because they landed a recording contract with A&M and instead started working on their next album, Louder Than Love.

Related: Temple of the Dog Perform Their First Concert, 25 Years Later

Now, Sub Pop will be releasing the remixed and expanded Ultramega OK. Soundgarden worked with engineer Jack Endino to remix the album, and added six early versions of tracks to the expanded version. The additional tracks were recorded in 1987 on 8-track tape by Jack Endino and Chris Hanzsek at Reciprocal Recording in Seattle.

Ultramega OK will be available March 10th. Pre-orders are available at Soundgarden’s website.

Check out the tracklist and listen to an early version of “Beyond the Wheel” below.

1. Flower

2. All Your Lies

3. 665

4. Beyond the Wheel

5. 667

6. Mood for Trouble

7. Circle of Power

8. He Didn’t

9. Smokestack Lightning

10. Nazi Driver

11. Head Injury

12. Incessant Mace

13. One Minute of Silence

14. Head Injury (early version)

15. Beyond the Wheel (early version)

16. Incessant Mace (early version)

17. He Didn’t (early version)

18. All Your Lies (early version)

19. Incessant Mace (V2) (early version)