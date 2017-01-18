Little Big Town Share Cover Art and Tracklist for ‘The Breaker’

January 18, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Little Big Town

By Amanda Wicks

Little Big Town may have released their last album Wanderlust in 2016, but they’re not wasting any time. The group returns in early 2017 with their new album The Breaker, and today (January 18th) they shared the cover art and tracklist for that project.

The cover art finds the foursome posing against a huge tree branch. Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman wear colorful ensembles that help them stand out from the dark green forestry while Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet stick to darker outfits.

The 12-track album will include the song Taylor Swift wrote for the group, “Better Man.” In November, Little Big Town shared the video for that single, which follows a mother and son’s relationship throughout the years.

The Breaker drops on February 24th.

