Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Feature This 2009 Hit

...and don't expect any special guests on Gaga's stage. January 18, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Hayden Wright

Since her debut at the dawn of the Obama administration, Lady Gaga has amassed a catalog of hits: Winnowing them down to fit the 12-minute Super Bowl Halftime Show will be a challenge. One smash song from The Fame Monster era would be egregious to leave out, and a new Pepsi featurette confirms that “Bad Romance” will appear on Gaga’s setlist. In behind-the-scenes footage, Gaga’s choreographer and backup dancers are seen practicing their routine for the 2009 classic, which broke streaming records and established Gaga as one of pop’s most powerful forces.

Related: Lady Gaga Prepares for Super Bowl Performance

The process of editing an expansive career down to one definitive set is daunting: Madonna did it in 2012, Beyonce in 2013, and Katy Perry in 2015. Those artists got backup from Cee-Lo Green, LMFAO, Destiny’s Child and Missy Elliott, but Gaga will do hers solo, according to Billboard. Beyonce’s visit to the Coldplay stage last year proves that “guest” performers can ultimately steal the spotlight: When the show’s over, this year we’ll be talking about Gaga only.

In the clip, Gaga admits that she knows “exactly” what she’s going to do at the Super Bowl because she’s dreamed and planned for this since she was four years old.

Take a behind-the-scenes peek at Gaga’s preparation here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live