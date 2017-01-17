Watch a Seven Year Old Filipina Nail Taylor Swift Impersonation

Jon Wiederhorn

It takes a special talent to be Taylor Swift and to even be able perform with the grace and charisma of Tay-Tay. You might have to search the world to find such a star—and if you did, you’d locate one in the Philippines.

Seven-year-old girl Xia Vigor was booked on the Philippine TV show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, a talent show competition in which children imitate their favorite stars.

The British Filipina contestant nailed Swift’s “You Belong to Me” and delivered the song with all the gestures, winks and stage moves of her hero. Clearly, she’s been studying hard. Watch the delightful presentation below: