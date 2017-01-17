Sam Moore to Perform at Trump Inauguration

January 17, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Sam Moore

By Radio.com Staff

Sam Moore, the surviving member of the iconic duo Sam & Dave, will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Related: Springsteen Cover Band Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration Event

“As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump,” said Moore in a prepared statement. “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful Country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country.”

The singer joins the previously announced performers: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Jackie Evancho, Jon Voight, Jennifer DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (Little Texas), Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Marty Roe (Diamond Rio), and Lee Greenwood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live