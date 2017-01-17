Mike Tyson’s Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

"Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man—a lot of hype, man." January 17, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Soulja Boy

By Hayden Wright

Soulja Boy has had an interesting few weeks, feuding with Chris Brown and ultimately consenting to a celebrity boxing match against the singer. Brown retained Mike Tyson as a trainer, and the boxing legend found himself on the receiving end of Soulja Boy’s diss tracks “Hit Em with the Draco” and “Stop Playing With Me.”

Related: Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Announced. Place Your Bets

On his response “If You Show Up,” Tyson unloads his own profanity filled insults. The video contains a bevy of models and full-length audio of Tyson’s fiercest burns: He takes swipes at Soulja Boy and the rapper’s trainer, Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m Mike Tyson, the greatest ever /Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man /a lot of hype, man /And Soulja gon wish you never took the fight man.”

Watch the video for “If You Show Up” here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live