Mike Tyson’s Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

By Hayden Wright

Soulja Boy has had an interesting few weeks, feuding with Chris Brown and ultimately consenting to a celebrity boxing match against the singer. Brown retained Mike Tyson as a trainer, and the boxing legend found himself on the receiving end of Soulja Boy’s diss tracks “Hit Em with the Draco” and “Stop Playing With Me.”

Related: Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Announced. Place Your Bets

On his response “If You Show Up,” Tyson unloads his own profanity filled insults. The video contains a bevy of models and full-length audio of Tyson’s fiercest burns: He takes swipes at Soulja Boy and the rapper’s trainer, Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m Mike Tyson, the greatest ever /Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man /a lot of hype, man /And Soulja gon wish you never took the fight man.”

Watch the video for “If You Show Up” here: