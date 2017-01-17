Lil Wayne Drops a Clip of ‘Tha Carter V’ Track ‘Life of Mr. Carter’

By Amanda Wicks

Lil Wayne has promised it, Birdman has confirmed it, but now it’s really sounding as though fans will finally get to hear Tha Carter V in 2017.

Related: Kodak Black’s One-Sided Beef with Lil Wayne Continues

Lil Wayne Headquarters, a fan and news account, shared a snippet of “Life of Mr. Carter” on Instagram today (January 17th). The track reportedly appears on Tha Carter V.

Related: Kodak Black Thinks He’s a Better Rapper than Lil Wayne

“Life of Mr. Carter” has a steady rhythm, but it’s Weezy’s verses that reveal his talent. He’s looking for a lady to stand by his side and remain true to the end. “Especially when these hoes ain’t right, these hoes ain’t loyal/ What’s wrong or right, and what’s the order,” he raps, before illustrating the type of woman he needs with “I’ll be A-OK as long as my wife could cook a quarter/ Type of s–t I won’t take for granted.”

Lil Wayne has a lot planned for 2017. In addition to Tha Carter V and a new album called Funeral, Weezy has plans to release the sixth installment of his Dedication mixtape series. Listen to “Life of Mr. Carter” below.