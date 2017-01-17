Lady Gaga Prepares for Super Bowl Performance

"Training. Every day all day," she writes. January 17, 2017
By Annie Reuter

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga is in the midst of preparing for a once in a lifetime performance. The singer is set to hit one of the biggest stages of her career — the Super Bowl.

Gaga will perform on February 5 in Houston, Texas and she’s taking preparation very seriously. In several photos uploaded to Instagram the singer shows that she’s hard at work with her trainer and dancers to put on a memorable performance.

“Training. Everyday all day,” she captions a photo on Monday (Jan. 16) while working out outside on a yoga mat beside her trainer.

She even built a tent in her backyard so she and her dancers could prepare.

“SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u!” she writes alongside a video clip.

Taking a minute to cool down, she lies on a couch while wearing a NFL t-shirt. “Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up,” she writes.

It isn’t all work and no play for Gaga, though. The singer also spent time trail riding with her horse.

