Lady Gaga Prepares for Super Bowl Performance

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga is in the midst of preparing for a once in a lifetime performance. The singer is set to hit one of the biggest stages of her career — the Super Bowl.

Related: Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday

Gaga will perform on February 5 in Houston, Texas and she’s taking preparation very seriously. In several photos uploaded to Instagram the singer shows that she’s hard at work with her trainer and dancers to put on a memorable performance.

“Training. Everyday all day,” she captions a photo on Monday (Jan. 16) while working out outside on a yoga mat beside her trainer.

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

She even built a tent in her backyard so she and her dancers could prepare.

“SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u!” she writes alongside a video clip.

Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up ❤️ #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Taking a minute to cool down, she lies on a couch while wearing a NFL t-shirt. “Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up,” she writes.

Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up ❤️ #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

It isn’t all work and no play for Gaga, though. The singer also spent time trail riding with her horse.