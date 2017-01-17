Hey Violet Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Hey Violet has announced a run of headlining tour dates for 2017.
The trek kicks off on March 7th in San Francisco, CA.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20th. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
03/07 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
03/08 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues
03/10 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
03/12 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room at House of Blues
03/14 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
03/15 Chicago, IL Subterranean
03/17 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music House and Record Café
03/19 Toronto, ON Mod Club
03/20 Detroit, MI The Shelter
03/22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
03/23 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at the Fillmore