Hey Violet Announce 2017 Tour Dates

January 17, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: hey violet

By Radio.com Staff

Hey Violet has announced a run of headlining tour dates for 2017.

The trek kicks off on March 7th in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20th. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

03/07 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
03/08 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues
03/10 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
03/12 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room at House of Blues
03/14 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
03/15 Chicago, IL Subterranean
03/17 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music House and Record Café
03/19 Toronto, ON Mod Club
03/20 Detroit, MI The Shelter
03/22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
03/23 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at the Fillmore

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live