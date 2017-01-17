Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Announce 2017 Tour Dates

January 17, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: dave matthews, Tim Reynolds, tours

By Radio.com Staff

Longtime collaborators Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will hit the road together in 2017.

Related: Dave Matthews Debuts New Song ‘Billijo’ at Standing Rock Concert

The trek kicks off on January 25th in Texas before heading to Europe, the duo returns to North American in May.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out their full itinerary below.

1/25 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
1/26 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
2/23-25 Riviera Maya, MX @ Barceló Maya Beach
3/20 London, England @ Eventim Apollo
3/21 London, England @ Eventim Apollo
3/23 Dublin, EI @ Olympia Theatre
3/25 Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
3/26 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Heineken Music Hall)
3/27 Köln, DE @ Palladium
3/29 Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
3/30 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
4/1 Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
4/2 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
4/4 Torino, IT @ Teatro Colosseo
4/6 Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox
4/7 Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi
4/10 Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu Lisboa
4/11 Porto, PT @ Coliseu Porto
5/3 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
5/6 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
5/7 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
5/31 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
6/2 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
6/3 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
6/4 Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
6/6 Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
6/7 Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center
6/10 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
6/11 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
6/13 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
6/16 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/17 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/18 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Never miss a tour date from Dave and Tim with Eventful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan
Doors Album Tracks Drip Pan
Trump Kanye Drip Pan

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live