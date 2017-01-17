A$AP Ferg Gets Fierce on Kirk Knight’s New Track ‘Setup’

When A$AP Ferg isn’t releasing his own music, he has lots to contribute to other people’s. Besides working with Big Sean, Missy Elliott and Jim Jones in 2016, the Harlem rapper is starting off 2017 with “Setup,” a fierce new track from Kirk Knight.

The gritty track is a quick one at just over two minutes long, but in that time the pair get their message across. “Setup” finds A$AP Ferg and Knight over everyone’s BS and threatening retaliation to anyone who keeps it up.

The song appears ahead of A$AP Mob’s annual tribute to A$AP Yams, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015. Yams Day will take place on January 18th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Besides A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky and other members of the A$AP Mob crew, the line-up includes several big and burgeoning names. Joey Badass, Danny Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, the Flatbush Zombies, Cam’ron, T-Pain and Tyler, the Creator will all perform.

Listen to the explicit “Setup” below.

