Raekwon’s ‘The Wild’ Record has Album Art

By Hayden Wright
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon has been in the studio finishing his seventh album, The Wild, which still has no firm release date. Raekwon took to Instagram to share the cover art and some behind-the-scenes details.
“This LP is filled with alot of excitement,” the rapper wrote. “blood sweat and tears. This project was designed for the culture of rap to know aint a dam thing change since the beginning of my career.”
The graphic rendering was credited to Dan Iish Illustrations, and depicts a larger-than-life Raekwon towering among crumbling buildings. Some sources reported a March 10 release date for The Wild but Raekwon refuted those reports on Twitter.
“FYI album date will be released on a later date it’s not March 10th and also my middle name ain’t Quontrell either lol,” he wrote.
Perhaps we’ll hear The Wild later this year.
