Miley Cyrus Posts Loving Birthday Message to Liam Hemsworth

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus has posted a selfie expressing birthday love for Liam Hemsworth, her “favorite being ever,” who is celebrating his 27th birthday.

Her message said, “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!!”

Cyrus concluded her post by writing, “I love you @liamhemsworth.”

In November, The Hunger Games star shared his own affectionate mesage to Cyrus, with a picture of her holding a present covered in sparkly things. “Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel,” he wrote.