Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album

January 13, 2017 2:36 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie reported that the band was back in the studio last year, but due to Stevie Nicks’ busy schedule things didn’t get as far as everyone hoped. In the meantime, McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have decided to switch gears and record their first ever duets album together.

The pair, along with drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, have been working at Village Studios in West Lost Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac recorded Tusk in 1979. Their new album, tentatively titled Buckingham McVie, will arrive in May.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, McVie discussed the creative spark she felt after reconnecting with Buckingham. “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us,” she said.

As for Buckingham, it’s been a long time coming. “All these years we’ve had this rapport, but we’d never really thought about doing a duet album before,” he explained. “There is that album that I did with Stevie back before we joined the band, but other than that, it’s all been Fleetwood Mac or solo.”

“Sometimes,” Buckingham added, “it takes, oh, about 40 years of perspective to figure it out.”

